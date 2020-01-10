WVU fans start GoFundMe page to help pay Coach Huggins' fine

West Virginia University men's basketball coach Bob Huggins was fined $10,000 by the Big 12 earlier this week after he referred to the referees as "three blind mice" in his postgame interview after a loss to Kansas.

The West Virginia community didn't really like that, so a fan started a GoFundMe page to pay for the fine for Huggins.

Huggins will pay for the fine, so the organizer, Matt Alton, is instead trying to match the fine of $10,000 to donate to Huggins' foundation, the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer research foundation. The page has raised $925 so far.

West Virginia will host Texas Tech on Saturday.

