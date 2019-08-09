WVU football player charged with fleeing from police

A West Virginia University football player has been charged with reckless driving and fleeing from police.

News outlets report that WVU tight end Jovani Haskins is facing three misdemeanors following a July 28 incident.

Campus police say an officer chased a white Audi A4 after seeing the car speeding and almost crash into another vehicle on University Avenue.

Officers pursued the car as it crossed the center line multiple times and refused to stop.

The pursuit continued until the Audi got caught in traffic and then turned down Ensign Avenue and parked in a student housing lot with the driver taking off on foot.

The car's registration was cross-referenced with school records and was linked to the 21-year-old Haskins. Authorities found Haskins' student identification card inside the car.

They also matched the identity with the car registration's info in WVU parking, which had several citations listed.

Haskins was arraigned last week on charges of fleeing from police, reckless driving and driving left of center. He paid a $2,500 bond. It's unclear if he has a lawyer.

According to the Monongalia Magistrate Court, a court date has not be scheduled.

WVU Football Head Coach Neal Brown released a statement saying, "We are aware of the situation, and it will be handled appropriately and in accordance with West Virginia University’s policies and procedures surrounding student conduct."