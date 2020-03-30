WVU launches online map of COVID-19 testing sites in W.Va.

The West Virginia University Office of Health Services Research has launched an online map that shows all COVID-19 testing sites in West Virginia.

Across West Virginia, which has wide swaths of extremely rural landscapes, many community members have been unsure where to go for possible coronavirus testing.

Andrea Calkins, the program coordinator at OHSR, developed the new website this week, according to a news release from WVU. She and her colleagues recognized the need for one.

“There have been multiple lists of testing sites out there, but none have been incredibly complete, in and of themselves,” said Adam Baus, director of OHSR and research assistant professor in the Department of Social & Behavioral Sciences. “This is our chance to work with multiple partners across the state and work collectively for the benefit of everyone.”

The office reached out to clinic and community partners, including the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and U.S. Senator Joe Manchin's office, to create a list and keep it up-to-date, the release states. The website will be updated daily.

Most testing sites require a physician's order before testing, and those orders typically requires showing symptoms of the disease and having either been to an affected area or having been in contact with someone with a confirmed case.

“I feel happy to be doing something that's useful to the community,” Calkins said. “Because we work in Public Health, we’ve been thinking of ways to be most helpful and useful.”

The map can be found here.