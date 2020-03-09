WVU names Lewisburg native as newest mountaineer mascot

West Virginia University's got a new mountaineer.

The college named sophomore Colson Glover as it's 67th mountaineer mascot at the school's Saturday game against Baylor. Glover is a neuroscience major and will officially don the mountaineer's coonskin cap, buckskins and rifle at the Gold-Blue Spring Game on Saturday, April 18.

The Lewisburg native said it's been a life-long dream to be the mascot.

WVU says the mountaineer mascot first appeared at the college's sporting events in the 1934-1935 school year.