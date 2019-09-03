WVU researchers say that less attractive college football coaches receive higher pay

A study carried out at West Virginia University shows that less attractive college football coaches receive a higher pay compared to more attractive coaches.

WVU says in a release that researchers used a face recognition and a machine learning approach.

“One explanation for the attractiveness discount and aggressiveness premium may stem from that fact that American football is a very aggressive sport, and an unattractive face might signal mental and physical toughness, viewed as a desirable characteristic in this market,” said economics professor Brad Humphreys.

Economics research has found in recent years that there is a general trend of discrimination against unattractive workers.

The outcome, known as the “beauty premium,” refers to the theory that more attractive people earn more in labor markets, specifically in fields involving interpersonal interaction.

Humphreys said he wanted to see if this idea applied to college football coaches.

But he wondered if there was a more objective way to conduct the research, instead of having volunteers examine photos and rate each person’s physical attractiveness on a scale of one to five.

Humphreys decided to reach out to Guodong Guo, an associate professor at the Statler College of Engineering and Mineral Resources.

Guo has expertise in facial recognition and machine learning technologies and has developed algorithms that can predict a person’s body mass index based on a photo.

“The key idea is to analyze the facial attributes by using computational techniques, so that the analysis can be performed in a large scale, avoiding the biases caused by human raters as well,” Guo said.

The research team consisted of Humphreys, Guo and graduate students Yang Zhou and Mohammad Iqbal Nouyed.

The team used data from salary information for all NCAA Division I head coaches from 2014-2016, photos of all NCAA Division I head coaches from 2014-2016 and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Adult Faces Database.

The computer program used measured attractiveness and aggressiveness based on certain facial features associated with those traits.

The researchers said that their study was the first to find evidence of an aggressive premium. This can extend economists’ understanding of observable factors influencing labor market outcomes.

Humphreys says that the overall results of the study surprised him.

“With college football coaching, it’s a high-profile occupation. In most states, the head football coach is the highest paid public employee,” said Humphreys. “And they go into the houses of 18-year-olds trying to convince them to come play football. You’d think being physically attractive would be helpful in those situations, but it’s not.”

WVU Head Football Coach Neal Brown ranked among the top quarter of attractive coaches. Former WVU Head Football Coach Dana Holgerson was ranked "substantially less attractive."

Copyright 2019 WDTV. All rights reserved