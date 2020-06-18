W.Va. Democratic attorney general candidates still at odds

Labor lawyer Sam Petsonk declared victory Thursday in the Democratic primary for West Virginia attorney general while his opponent declined to concede the election as fewer than 200 votes separate the candidates.

Petsonk and Isaac Sponaugle, a delegate from Pendleton County, have been locked in a race that was too close to call after the polls closed during last week's primary. The Associated Press has not called the race. The secretary of state’s office has until July 9 to certify the results of the election.

On Thursday afternoon, Petsonk issued a statement with the headline “It's official: Petsonk wins Democratic nomination for attorney general” and Sponaugle put out a news release that read “Isaac Sponaugle does not concede defeat in the election for West Virginia Attorney General." Sponaugle also mentioned a possible recount.

In November, the winner will go up against Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, who ran unopposed in the Republican primary.