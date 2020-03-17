W.Va. Gov. Justice: Bars and restaurants could close as soon as Tuesday

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice is scheduled to deliver a statewide address at 6 p.m. on Tuesday evening.

(Photo by Matt Alaniz on Unsplash)

According to the governor, he and health officials for the state will provide West Virginians an "update on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans."

Media will not be allowed at the address to cut down on the number of people in the room in line with CDC guidelines against gatherings of more than 10 people.

However, the address will be broadcast live on the West Virginia Public Broadcasting Channel and be online on YouTube, Twitter, and Facebook.

Participants in the address will be Gov. Justice; Bill Crouch, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Secretary; Dr. Cathy Slemp, the West Virginia State Health Officer and West Virginia Bureau for Public Health Commissioner; and Dr. Clay Marsh, the West Virginia University Vice President and Executive Dean for Health Sciences.

As of Tuesday, there were not yet any confirmed cases of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in West Virginia, leaving it as the only state in America without a positive test result.

However, compared to its neighboring states, less than 100 people in the whole state had been tested for the virus. For comparison's sake, in Virginia, where 67 cases were confirmed as of Tuesday, more than 1,000 tests had been administered.

Justice has not specified exactly what will be announced in Tuesday's address, but during a Monday news conference, the governor was asked if bars and restaurants will follow suit with other states in being shut down.

The governor said during the press conference "not yet."

"We've got to keep on someway living and doing what we're doing. I don't think any of our people yet believe that, that is necessary to do," Justice said.

But later Monday evening during a live WSAZ exclusive interview, Justice announced that bars and restaurants could see a statewide closure as early as Tuesday.

"That's probably coming and that's probably coming tomorrow," he said.

Justice says he has tried to follow suit with President Trump throughout this crisis, and Monday afternoon, President Trump announced that he suggested no more than 10 people gathering.

"This thing is so fluid, in just a matter of hours we went from shutting down the state tournament to closing schools. I mean, this thing is so fluid and moving so quickly."

WSAZ's Amanda Barren asked during the live interview if there was any one thing that would signal to the governor to start shutting things down.

"Well, we've already been shutting them down. I think, really and truly in following the president's guidelines. So really we're probably going to have to move on the bars and restaurants maybe as soon as tomorrow."

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all bars and restaurants to close at 9 p.m. Sunday. Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear ordered all restaurants and bars to close for dine-in eating beginning at 5 p.m. Monday. Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam mandated all restaurants and bars stick to a limit of no more than 10 people, but has not ordered closures.