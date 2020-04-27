W.Va. Gov. Justice looks to test daycare employees as state begins reopening

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice announced Friday that his administration is working to see how the state can help ensure that daycare facilities can reopen as safely as possible.

West Virginia daycares were never mandated to close by Justice, but many did because of health and safety concerns and limits on gatherings. In some cases, parents were keeping their children at home as they worked under the state’s Stay at Home order.

The governor said Friday he wants to test all staff members at West Virginia daycares.

“So that way, when you bring your children to one of our daycares, you’ll know that component is as safe as possible,” Justice said. “We’re going to do ongoing testing of daycare staff, and we’re going to try to come up with some ways we may be able to do temperature testing of other people coming into these facilities.”

The governor mentioned potentially testing, or at least screening, children and their parents at drop-offs as well.

Some facilities enacted policies to screen people for fevers and one-child-at-a-time drop-offs when the pandemic started.

But screening for temperature is only so effective, as many studies in recent weeks have indicated there are a large number of people carrying COVID-19 without symptoms.

Justice says that a major consideration of the gradual reopening of the state will also be how much PPE is available for those on the frontline and how much hospital space is available, should the state see a large increase in cases following a reopen.

"It is an ongoing situation that will allow us to monitor how fast we're able to move forward because we're not going to move forward if we don't have the right backup behind us," the governor said. "We're not going to advance the soldiers if we don't have the artillery and everything to take care of the soldiers and have all the other ingredients that we have to be able to take care of the soldiers."

Justice released his plan for reopening on Monday.