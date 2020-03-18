W.Va. Gov. Justice orders gyms and fitness centers to close for 2 weeks

A day after announcing the first confirmed case of the COVID-19 novel coronavirus in West Virginia, Governor Jim Justice announced in a press conference Wednesday that gyms and fitness centers across the state will close for two weeks.

Gov. Jim Justice on Tuesday confirmed a case of the novel coronavirus in West Virginia.

The announcement came after Justice's declaration Tuesday evening ordering restaurants, bars, and casinos to close. Customers can still get takeout from restaurants or order delivery.

West Virginia's first confirmed COVID-19 case was found in a patient in the Eastern Panhandle. State health officials say the man did not need to be hospitalized, and the case is being handled on an out-patient basis.

As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, West Virginia, through its public health lab, had tested 137 residents for COVID-19, with 122 results coming back negative and 14 tests pending.

"The last days and the last weeks have been tough," Gov. Justice said on Tuesday.

After the two week closure period for restaurants, bars, casinos, and gyms, the state will reevaluate the situation.

"None of us have ever gone through a pandemic," said Gov. Justice.

In a statement, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin said, "I support Governor Justice’s decision to close restaurants, bars, and casinos because we must do everything we can to slow this virus down. We must also support our small businesses and their employees during this difficult time while they make sacrifices for the health of our state and our nation. I hope that the announcement of the first case in West Virginia will encourage every individual to take this virus seriously and follow CDC guidelines to protect themselves and our communities."

In Virginia, Gov. Ralph Northam has not ordered restaurants or gyms to close, but has ordered all non-essential businesses to follow the CDC guideline of limiting gathering to no more than 10. Due to the practicality of what's involved with following that order, many restaurants have closed their doors to in-house dining and many gyms have already closed temporarily, offering video workouts instead.