WVa State Police investigate Saturday morning shooting at the Elyisium Club

West Virginia State Police responded to the Elyisium Club in Bunker Hill around 12:30 a.m. on Saturday for a report of multiple shots fired.

When police arrived on scene, they determined two male suspects exchanged gunfire in the parking lot.

The incident occurred after an altercation involving two females at the establishment continued outside into the parking lot.

One of the suspects, identified as Kameron Hymes, 22, of Winchester, was shot in the right arm and was transported to Berkeley Medical Center via private vehicle.

After being discharged, Hymes was arrested in connection with the shooting and charged with wanton endangerment and prohibited person.

Kenyatta Weedon, 27, of Hagerstown, MD, was also charged in relation to the shooting for conspiracy to commit malicious wounding and prohibited person.

Efforts to identify and locate the suspect, who allegedly shot Hymes, are continuing.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact the West Virginia State Police at 304-267-0001.