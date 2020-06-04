W.Va. attorney general sues Rite-Aid and Walgreens over opioid distribution

West Virginia's attorney general is suing two major pharmacies, alleging they reaped billions of dollars in revenue from opioid sales while turning a blind eye to the sheer numbers of drugs being sold.

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey officially filed lawsuits against Rite-Aid and Walgreens on Thursday, alleging that the companies caused immense harm to West Virginia and its citizens.

The lawsuits allege that each pharmacy, as individual distributors, supplied far more opioids to their retail pharmacies than necessary to meet a legitimate market, and then retail pharmacies ordered even more pills from other distributors to fulfill higher demand.

Morrisey contends Rite-Aid and Walgreens each knew their obligation to halt suspicious orders to retail pharmacies, but failed to monitor for and report such activity.

“Prescription opioid pill mills and rogue prescribers cannot channel opioids for illicit use without at least the tacit support and willful blindness of distributors, if not their knowing support,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Those who unconscionably help create our state’s opioid epidemic should be held accountable, pay for their role in the crisis and act to remediate the problem. West Virginia deserves nothing less.”

Rite-Aid and Walgreens were among West Virginia's top 10 opioid distributors from 20016 to 2014, during which time the Rite-Aid lawsuit estimates it distributed the equivalent of more than 87 million 10-milligram oxycodone pills and its retail pharmacies ordered another 127.5 million pills from other distributors to fulfill demand.

The Walgreens lawsuit estimates it distributed the equivalent of 29.6 million pills and its pharmacies ordered another 17.6 million.

The Walgreens lawsuit also points to a pattern of systemic failures to meet legal obligations, Morrisey says, including development of a system to detect and block shipment of suspicious orders.

The civil complaints, filed Wednesday in Putnam County Circuit Court, do not claim anything about either company's role in actually dispensing the opioids to patients, but argue that the retail data they had should have indicated that their operations were meeting more than a legitimate market demand.

Rather than report suspicious orders and stop diversion, the lawsuits allege Rite-Aid and Walgreens continued to sell, ship and profit from painkillers as West Virginia steadily became one of the hardest-hit areas in the nation by the opioid epidemic.

Morrisey alleges the companies' conduct violated the state’s Consumer Credit and Protection Act and caused a public nuisance.

Both lawsuits seek injunctive and equitable relief.

Rite-Aid, the nation’s third-largest retail drug store chain in 2017, sold its 1,651 stores to Walgreens Boot Alliance between 2017 and 2018, including 104 stores in West Virginia.

Last year, Morisey also sued opioid manufacturers, including Purdue Pharma, Johnson & Johnson, Teva Pharmaceuticals, Endo Health Solutions Inc. and Mallinckrodt LLC.

