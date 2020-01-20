West Virginia community passes resolution supporting gun rights

Following the lead of more than a hundred Virginia localities, a West Virginia community has passed a resolution declaring itself a “Second Amendment sanctuary.”

The Fort Gay town council passed the resolution Friday night, news outlets reported. Supporters say it is a defense against possible federal or state legislation that could limit access to firearms, ammunition or gun accessories.

West Virginia's state legislature is controlled by Republicans with a heavy majority, and there is no pending gun legislation in the state regarded as having any chance at moving forward.

Mayor Joetta Hatfield said Fort Gay is the first municipality in West Virginia to adopt such a resolution. She said the move was in response to recent events in Virginia, where the new Democratic majority leadership plans to enact a slew of gun restrictions.

Near the end of last week, the Virginia Senate advanced three gun bills: implementing universal background checks, re-establishing a "one handgun a month" law, and giving localities the authority to ban weapons in public spaces.

On Monday, thousands of gun rights supporters gathered at a peaceful rally in downtown Richmond to protest the General Assembly's gun control plans and call for greater support of gun rights.

Fort Gay is located in Wayne County along the West Virginia-Kentucky border.

Last week, the Putnam County Commission passed a similar resolution.

The 'Second Amendment sanctuary' movement began shortly after Democrats took control of Virginia's government for the first time in over two decades. Since then, more than 00 localities across Virginia have passed resolutions declaring themselves "Second Amendment Sanctuaries," stating that they're opposed to any bills which would restrict Second Amendment rights.

Democrats in the General Assembly say the bills moving forward, like red flag laws and universal background checks, are "common-sense gun safety measures" that don't restrict any Constitutional rights.

"The pieces of legislation that we're offering is to keep guns out of prohibitive hands," said Gov. Northam. "It's very simple. They're constitutional and they support the Second Amendment."

Special hearings on the topic of becoming Second Amendment Sanctuaries have drawn thousands of peoples in localities across the commonwealth, including a href="https://www.whsv.com/content/news/Hearing-set-to-begin-as-Augusta-County-considers-becoming-a-2nd-Amendment-sanctuary-565802181.html" target="_blank">Augusta County, Rockingham County, Page County, and Shenandoah County.

The city of Harrisonburg held a discussion on a Second Amendment Sanctuary resolution, with no public comments permitted, and ultimately made no decision. The city of Waynesboro held a special hearing, packed with several hundred people, but ultimately took no action after discussing becoming a "constitutional city" instead of a "Second Amendment sanctuary." The city of Staunton hosted public comments about a similar resolution, though the topic wasn't on their agenda, and made no decision.

To counter possible gun control laws, the concept of becoming a 'Second Amendment sanctuary' means that a county expresses its intent that its public funds not be used to restrict Second Amendment rights.

According to the resolution passed in Rockingham County, for instance, the Board of Supervisors "expresses its continuing intent to uphold, support and defend all rights protected and guaranteed by the Constitution of the Commonwealth of Virginia and the Constitution of the United States."

In an advisory opinion, Attorney General Mark Herring concluded that localities and local constitutional officers “cannot nullify state laws” and must follow any gun violence prevention measures passed by the General Assembly.

