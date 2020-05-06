W.Va. governor issues executive order for more COVID-19 testing

All assisted living facility and daycare employees in the state of West Virginia will be tested for COVID-19, Gov. Jim Justice announced Wednesday afternoon.

The governor issued the executive order during his daily press briefing regarding the coronavirus pandemic.

A few weeks ago when Gov. Justice unveiled his reopening plan for the state, he announced mandatory testing for all daycare employees. On Wednesday, he made it official with the executive order.

He also previously required the testing of all residents at assisted living facilities in West Virginia, but the new order applies to employees as well.

Wednesday, the governor confirmed that four daycare workers in Kanawha County had tested positive for COVID-19.

Gov. Justice said all four of the employees were asymptomatic.

“You don’t have to have symptoms to be contagious to many others,” Gov. Justice said Wednesday during the news briefing.