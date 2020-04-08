W.Va. governor says his administration will not allow presidential election betting

A day after the West Virginia Lottery announced the possibility of presidential election betting, Gov. Jim Justice said that kind of betting will not be happening in his state.

During a briefing Wednesday about the state's response to the coronavirus, Justice said his administration will shut it down immediately.

"Are you kidding me?" said Gov. Justice when speaking about the possibility of election betting. "The first thing that came to my mind was what's next? The very second I found out about it, I disapproved it because we're not going to do that. I mean, that's absolutely ludicrous."

FanDuel, a New York City-based bookmaker and daily fantasy sports provider, has provided the service to some parts of the country.

West Virginia Lottery Director John Myers acknowledged Wednesday that the governor's office had not been informed about the sports betting app FanDuel launching a site for wagering on the 2020 Presidential election and that the decision to do so was a mistake.

“I didn’t inform the Governor about it,” Myers said in a release. “I thought it would be okay, but after review, it was clearly a mistake. We just screwed up. I didn’t have the authority to do it, it should have never happened and I apologize to everyone.”