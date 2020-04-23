W.Va. health dept. grants ability to publicly identify long-term care facilities with outbreaks

West Virginia's health department filed two public orders on Thursday requiring more data to be reported on COVID-19 cases in the state.

On April 23, the Bureau for Public Health of the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) filed the orders, which they say would allow for collection of additional data "to assist in the implementation of public health programs and help control the spread of COVID-19."

The first order requires the reporting of any person with a positive COVID-19 case who has died with the disease.

As of Thursday morning, the West Virginia DHHR had confirmed 29 deaths due to COVID-19 across the state, but due to discrepancies in data reporting, officials worry that number could be an undercount.

The second order gives the Bureau for Public Health the ability to publicly identify long-term care facilities with COVID-19 positive cases among residents and/or employees.

Like in Virginia, in West Virginia, health officials need permission from an individual facility to publicly report an outbreak of cases that has been found there.

The new order would change that. In Virginia, on the other hand, it's set by state code, which would require legislative action.

“These orders align with Governor Jim Justice’s efforts to gather and report important data that will help in the implementation of public health programs to control the spread of COVID-19,” said Dr. Cathy Slemp, State Health Officer and Commissioner for DHHR’s Bureau for Public Health. “The rule changes also allow for a more comprehensive dashboard report which will include nursing home cases. We hope to share that very soon.”

Both rules are effective April 22, 2020. The orders may be found here and here.

Last Friday, the DHHR issued an order mandating all private and public laboratories in the state to provide their testing data – positive and negative – to the state.

As of April 23, there have been 967 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia.