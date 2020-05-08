W.Va. man accused of sexually assaulting underage family member found dead in jail

A West Virginia man accused of sexually assaulting a minor hundreds of times over a several-year span was found dead in his jail cell Sunday afternoon.

According to Lawrence Messina, a spokesperson for the West Virginia Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety, 48-year-old James Cain was found unresponsive in his cell at Tygart Valley Regional Jail.

Officers and staff provided medical assistance and summoned EMS, Messina said, but a short time later, Cain was pronounced dead.

Messina said Cain died by apparent suicide. The Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation is awaiting further details from the autopsy and the West Virginia State Police review of the incident.

Cain was charged with over 600 counts of sex crimes against an underage family member.

The 13-year-old victim told state troopers that Cain had sexually assaulted her several times every week since 2015.

Troopers said after Cain's arrest that the incidents occurred at a residence on Buckskin Run Road in Salem, W.Va.. They seized a towel from the bedroom which the victim said Cain would use to clean himself after the assaults. They found another towel which is similar in description and a lady's blouse with numerous stains in another bedroom.

The victim told troopers that Cain burned the condoms that he used in a wood burning furnace in the basement. Troopers found an empty condom package and another towel in the basement.

The victim told the Harrison County Child Advocacy Center that he began touching her in 2015.

The victim also said that Cain would take photos of her naked and forced her to perform sexual acts on him, according to court documents.

He was charged with 104 counts of first degree sexual assault, 104 counts of incest, one count of use of minors in filming sexually explicit conduct and one count of sending, distributing, exhibiting, possessing, displaying or transporting material by a parent or guardian, depicting a child engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

