W.Va. man arraigned for murder, carjacking, attacking officer

A West Virginia man police say was involved in a murder, carjacking and officer-involved shooting last week has been released from the hospital and arrested.

Joshua Andrew Drennen, 27, of Clendenin is facing a number of charges, including first-degree murder and first-degree robbery.

While being brought into the Charleston Police Department's booking office Thursday, Drennen said, "God loves you all. I didn't do it."

Drennen is accused of murdering 77-year-old Barbara Steele, who died of blunt force trauma to the head, in her Charleston, W.Va. home.

Police say he then carjacked a vehicle from a woman at a pharmacy, tried to steal another car, and hit an officer with an antique iron before the officer shot him.

This all happened in the matter of a few short hours on Feb. 11 on Charleston's West Side.

Charleston Police Chief Tyke Hunt said Drennen stole a car from a Walgreens parking lot after killing Steele, but crashed just a few miles away, where he tried to steal another vehicle at a gas station and took off running when he failed.

Eventually, Officer Terrence Casto pulled up to the scene.

"The individual immediately went to the officer; he just barely got out of the car before he was attacked," Kanawha County Sheriff Mike Rutherford said.

Rutherford says Patrolman Casto went backward away from the suspect to try to get some space. He pulled out his collapsible baton during the almost immediate altercation, but it was lost. The suspect hit the officer in the head with an antique flat iron and eventually the officer fired back with two gunshots.

"(The flat iron) is very heavy, it has very pointed edges on it and the officer's extremely lucky that it wasn't worse then what it was," Rutherford said.

Hunt also says that firefighters and a passerby witnessed almost everything and sprang into action to help Patrolman Casto.

"While Officer Casto was in the midst of this struggle with the suspect, Charleston firefighters unarmed, no body armor, (were) right there by his side," Hunt said.

"(The civilian) was also a hero in this because, you don't have many citizens who would actually go out and try to help an officer when he's being attacked," Rutherford told WSAZ. "And we deeply appreciate that."

