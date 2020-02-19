W.Va. motorist charged with fatally striking bicyclist

A West Virginia motorist has been charged with fatally striking a bicyclist.

In a criminal complaint, State Police charged Tara Lorissa Evans, 27, of Bruceton Mills, with involuntary manslaughter, negligent homicide, reckless driving and the illegal use of a cellphone while driving, news outlets reported.

The complaint filed in Preston County Magistrate Court said Robin Ames, 37, of Bruceton Mills, was dead at the scene of Monday's accident on Old State Route 73.

Evans told police she was looking at her cellphone when Ames was struck, the complaint said.

Evans posted a $100,000 bond Tuesday following her arraignment. It wasn't immediately known whether she has an attorney who could comment on the charges.

_________

Feb. 18, 2020

A bicyclist is dead after getting hit by a car on Old Route 73 in Preston County of West Virginia Monday evening.

Troopers from the West Virginia State Police Kingwood detachment responded to an incident involving a car and a bicycle.

A Chevrolet Equinox was traveling west on Old Route 73 when it hit a bicycle, also going west, troopers said.

The bicyclist, Robin Ames, 37, of Bruceton Mills, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. The driver of the car was taken to Ruby Memorial Hospital.

Troopers say they are investigating the incident, and charges are pending.