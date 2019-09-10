W.Va. native owns Twitter account that rates dogs

Matt Nelson is from West Virginia, but is living in Los Angeles running a Twitter account you may have seen if you spend any time on the social media platform: "We Rate Dogs."

Matt Nelson talks with Studio 3 about his twitter page: We Rate Dogs.

It's exactly like it sounds: Nelson rates pictures of people's pups.

Because every dog is amazing, he rates every one higher than 10/10.

We Rate Dogs has over 8.5 million followers. His other account, "Thoughts of Dog," has over 2.5 million. That one is also pretty much what it sounds like – tweets that could very easily be the ongoing thoughts of your dog.

Watch a full interview with Nelson above.

