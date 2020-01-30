W.Va. officials looking for help with summer meals program

The West Virginia education department is calling for help with a program that feeds children free meals during the summer months.

The agency on Wednesday issued a news release asking for organizations such as nonprofits, county boards and others to partner with them for their Summer Food Service Program.

“With most schools out during the summer months, it is vitally important that community partners and organizations participate in the Summer Food Service Program to ensure no child goes hungry,” said Steve Paine, the state's school superintendent.

The department said nearly 200,000 students in the state depend on free and reduced-price meals at school but only around 18,000 use the agency's Summer Food Service Program.

