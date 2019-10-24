W.Va. osteopath sentenced for illegally prescribing opioids

A West Virginia osteopath has been sentenced to nearly five years in federal prison for illegally prescribing opioids.

Prosecutors said in a news release that 29-year-old Mathew Sisson was sentenced in federal court in Charleston for distributing oxycodone outside the bounds of professional medical practice.

Sisson admitted writing a prescription for 60 pills to an individual in a hospital lobby in 2017. The individual was not a patient and Sisson said he did not perform a physical examination of that person.

Sisson had participated in a hospital training program that allowed him to prescribe controlled substances within the program's confines.

