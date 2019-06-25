W.Va. senator joins support for cancer screenings bill

West Virginia Senator Shelley Moore Capito is joining other members of the U.S. Senate to introduce the Protecting Access to Lifesaving Screenings Act of 2019.

USAF / Tiffany Trojca / MGN

If passed, the legislation would help protect access to breast cancer screening.

Natalie Massing, community development manager for the American Cancer Society in Harrisonburg, said that protection is important for women.

Massing says breast cancer is the leading cause of death for women.

"If we can catch breast cancer at an early stage," Massing said, "your survival rate is phenomenal."

The bill would continue support for screenings that Congress has extended in the past.

The support for the PALS Act is bipartisan, and a companion bill was introduced into the House of Representatives last month.