W.Va. voters casting absentee ballots ahead of primary

West Virginia Secretary of State Mac Warner says 14% of registered voters have already cast absentee ballots for the coming primary elections.

Warner on Tuesday said more than a fifth of all voters in the state have requested an absentee ballot and that 171,722 ballots have been cast.

Election officials have sent all registered voters absentee ballot applications to cut down on the number of people at the polls during the coronavirus pandemic.

Warner has said fewer than 3% of voters used absentee ballots in previous elections.

This year's primary election is on June 9.