Waffle House closes 365 locations across the U.S. due to COVID-19

Waffle House has now closed 365 locations across the U.S. due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The breakfast chain announced the news on their Facebook page Tuesday morning.

While more than 300 locations have closed, 1,627 remain open.

The restaurant is offering to-go and carryout options for customers who call ahead. You can call (833) 942-2837 to place an order.

In a Facebook post on March 15th, Waffle House said that they were attempting to keep their customers safe and keep nearly 45,000 employees employed.

“We want to acknowledge the great efforts of our associates, who work hard every shift to create a safe, warm and welcoming dining experience 24 hours daily.”

The post continued, saying, “We are working hard to support them as we do our best to manage through this crisis.”

The Waffle House in Lexington is among those temporarily closed, as is the Waffle House in Stephens City and Waffle House #1972 (Getty Ln.) in Winchester.

The Waffle Houses in Staunton, Waynesboro, and Harrisonburg remain open and operating.

You can check your local Waffle House location at ocations.wafflehouse.com/.