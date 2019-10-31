Harrisonburg Walk to End Alzheimer's raises $139,000 but aiming for more

This Saturday, November 2, is Harrisonburg's Walk to End Alzheimer's at James Madison University.

The internet page for Harrisonburg's Walk to End Alzheimer's.

The walk raises money for care, support and research efforts of the Alzheimer's Association.

As of Thursday afternoon, the walk had raised $139,181.

Kendall Lomauro is a student at JMU and advocate for the walk. Her grandfather suffers from Alzheimer's.

"It's definitely a personal, close connection and that's why it's so important to me, to be able to step up and raise as much money for this cause especially," Lomauro said.

She is also a member of JMU's Sigma Kappa chapter. The sorority has raised more than $59,000 for the walk, as of Thursday afternoon.

"Being able to see a number like that coming from a sorority at James Madison University is just absolutely insane," Lomauro said. "It just makes me so happy."

The sorority's goal is $81,000 and they expect to get closer to that on the day of the walk.

The walk's opening ceremony is at 10:00 a.m. Saturday at Sentara Park.