Harrisonburg community members walk in honor of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Martin Luther King Jr. Day was officially declared a holiday in 1983, marked as the third Monday in January. King's birthday was January 15, but choosing a Monday allowed it to be consistently marked a federal holiday each year.

Participants walked down Martin Luther King Jr. Way to honor Dr. King.

Dr. King was a major leader in the U.S. civil rights movement, starting in the mid-1950s.

Across the nation, and in Harrisonburg, people used the day to celebrate Dr. King. In Harrisonburg, people gathered at the intersection of South Mason Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Way and walked down to Memorial Hall and back to honor the life and accomplishments of Dr. King.

Grace Callahan, who helped with preparations for the walk, said she is glad to be a part of the annual walk.

"Harrisonburg, first, is a very diverse city, and the work that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. did wasn't only for African-Americans, or people of color, it's for all people," Callahan said.

The annual walk started back in 2014, following Harrisonburg City Council's decision to rename Cantrell Avenue to Martin Luther King Jr. Way.

"He hasn't completed his job, so we cannot stop, we have to take up the baton and continue walking," Callahan said.

Callahan says she doesn't think she will see Dr. King's dream completed in her lifetime, but she is still grateful for the progress that has happened.

"Since his death, we've had so many doors opened for us and I'm thankful for it, but we need to keep knocking so more will be opened," Callahan said.

After the walk, a potluck was hosted at Emmanuel Episcopal Church to give all participants the opportunity to speak to one another. Callahan said it is her goal to meet and speak to someone new every year.

Obie Hill, who spoke after the walk, said he brought his daughter because it is important for younger generations to understand the past of the country.

"It's important for [my daughter] to understand her past, not only as African-Americans, but as a nation"

Some people said they've done the walk every year since it started in 2014, and will continue their tradition in the future.