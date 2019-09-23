Walmart ends car seat recycling program after 1 million collected

Walmart's new car seat recycling program was so successful, the event is ending early.

Following on Target's massive success of letting shoppers bring in old car seats and trade them in for 20% coupons on baby merchandise from September 3-13, Walmart launched their own similar promotion running from September 16-30.

Stores were letting customers bring in their children's outgrown car seats in exchange for $30 Walmart gift cards.

“Safety – especially car seat safety – is a top priority for Walmart’s Baby department, so we wanted to use our size and scale to create an event that offered unprecedented access to trade in an outgrown car seat for a gift card – perfect for using on your baby’s next car seat,” Walmart Baby Vice President Melody Richards said.

The chain planned to send all the exchanged car seats to recycler TerraCycle to keep them out of landfills.

But, even though it was scheduled to run until the end of September, the store ended the program after nearly 1 million car seats were collected, according to a statement it made to USA Today.

They had a two-car-seat trade-in limit per household and booster seats weren't eligible, bit that didn't stop massive numbers of people from taking advantage of the trade-in offer.

Walmart also said they took in enough car seats to be the equivalent of diverting 200 million plastic bottles from landfills.

