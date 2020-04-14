Walmart launches new early morning pickup hour dedicated to at-risk shoppers

Walmart announced on Tuesday that they are expanding their grocery pickup service to add a dedicated early hour for at-risk customers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the superstore, their pickup service will now start at 7 a.m. at 2,400 of their locations, with grocery pickup from 7 to 8 a.m. reserved for customers over the age of 60, as well as first responders, customers with disabilities and anyone designated high-risk by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“Now more than ever, families are relying on our pickup service to help get quality, fresh groceries to their homes as safely as possible,” said Tom Ward, senior vice president, Customer Product. “These are extraordinary times, and we are constantly looking for ways we can help deliver that same peace of mind to all our customers, particularly those who are most at-risk.”

Customers can pick up their order from Walmart curbside and contact-free with the service.

The store says pickup associates are also stepping up social distancing and sanitation procedures to prevent the spread of the virus.

Customers simply have to open their trunk and associates will load the items in, with no need to sign for the order to limit any contact at all.

On Walmart.com/grocery, customers will see a new prompt that lists the qualifications for choosing the slot listed as ‘At Risk Only.'

Those who are eligible can opt in.

All other pickup times are open to people in the at-risk categories too, though the early morning hour is deginated just for them.

Customers can make their orders through the Walmart website or the Walmart app.

You can check their location map to see if pickup is available at your store.

You can find a guide on how to place a pickup order here.

The store has set purchase limits on high-demand items, like cleaning supplies and hygiene items, like many other stores.

They've also established limits on the number of customers allowed in stores, with associates out front counting off how many people are inside and how many people have left.