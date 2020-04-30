Walmart says they paid Virginia employees nearly $5 million in bonuses

Walmart says Virginia employees received bonuses in their paychecks on Thursday totaling nearly $5 million across the state.

Nationwide, Walmart paid associates $180 million in bonuses on April 30, with $4.8 million in Virginia.

Combined with the $365 million announced earlier this month, the company says they've committed nearly $550 million in bonus payouts to the workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Walmart also announced on Thursday that they had reached a goal of hiring an additional 200,000 associates across the country to meet unprecedented demand.

"Not only has the company helped provide work for almost a quarter million people impacted by COVID-19, they did so in less than six weeks," Walmart said in a statement.

Though there have been numerous reports from viewers of COVID-19 among employees at Walmart stores and facilities across our area, the company, at a corporate level, has not confirmed any information on cases among staff. Virginia law prevents the health department from releasing any information on cases at a facility without the facility's approval, so they are unable to respond to those reports publicly.