Walton and Smoot Pharmacy to close after serving the Valley for over 100 years

After providing to the community of Woodstock since 1906, Walton and Smoot Pharmacy will close their doors for good on Wednesday.

In 1906, Clyde Walton and Dr.James Smoot purchased and renamed a drug store in Woodstock and named it "Walton and Smoot."

In 1952, Milson French owned the pharmacy and it was moved to a new location at 109 South Main Street.

"My grandfather bought this store in 1952 and it was moved to this location in 62," Nancy Miller, the current pharmacist, said. " I lived right behind here almost all my life and got off the school bus and have worked here pretty much my entire life."

Later, Charles French and his wife would become the owners of the drug store and their niece, Nancy, would become the pharmacist.

Nancy Proctor, a customer at the drugstore for more than 50 years, said she appreciates all the owners have done for her and she will miss their store.

"This is a family and it has always been really nice," Proctor said. "They have always been so nice – everyone who's ever worked here, you know they've always taken care of you."

Deborah French, co-owner and wife of Charles French, said they're closing due to a change in insurance and mail-order pharmacies.

"It's just difficult to tell our customer we're not here for them anymore," French said. "To my husband and I, it's just heartbreaking."

French said they will continue this week's business as usual, serving milkshakes, ice cream, and, prescriptions up until their last day.

"At this point, we can only leave memories," French said. " So we've hoped that we left good memories and I feel like that we have."

French said all the customers' prescriptions will be moved to the CVS on West Reservoir Road after Oct. 23.