Wanted: Da'Ryan Ferguson

Da'Ryan Ferguson, 21, is wanted by the local police.

Ferguson is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for two charges of robbery, two charges of conspiracy to commit a felony, two charges of identity fraud and property damage.

Ferguson is known to reside in Harrisonburg according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

If anyone has information concerning his whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.