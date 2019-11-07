Wanted: Emanuel Simmons

Emanuel Simmons, 21, is wanted by the local police.

Simmons is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for felonious assault, brandishing a firearm, forging bank notes, obtaining money by false pretenses and possessing forged bank notes. He is also wanted by Staunton Police for contempt of court and resisting arrest.

Simmons is known to from Harrisonburg, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

If anyone has information concerning his whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.