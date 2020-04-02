Wanted: Andre J. Brown Sr.

Andre J. Brown Sr., 29, is wanted by the local police.

Brown is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for conspiracy to commit a felony and two counts of forgery. He is also wanted in Shenandoah County for failure to appear and contempt of court.

Brown is known to be from Shenandoah County, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

If anyone has information concerning his whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

