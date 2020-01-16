Wanted Broadway man may be in the Hardy County area

A man wanted out of Rockingham County may be in Hardy County, West Virginia.

According to the Hardy County Sheriff's Office, Samuel Ray Louk, a 22-year-old man from Broadway, is believed to be armed and dangerous.

Deputies say he may be in the Mathias area and may have shaved the beard he is sporting in the photo they've provided.

He may also be wearing a baseball cap.

Louk is wanted for felony eluding police, driving on a suspended or revoked license, and probation violation.

The sheriff's office says he may be driving a silver 2008 Toyota Tundra.

If you have seen him, or have information that could be helpful to his capture, you're asked to call either Hardy County 911 or the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office at (540) 564-3800.

Since he is believed to be armed and dangerous, law enforcement advises not approaching him directly and calling them instead.