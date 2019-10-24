Wanted: Byron Lee Reynolds

Byron Lee Reynolds, 43, is wanted by the local police.

Reynolds is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for assaulting a family member, credit card theft, credit card forgery, credit card fraud and identity fraud.

Reynolds is known to reside in Harrisonburg, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

If anyone has information concerning his whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

