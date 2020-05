Garrett Morris, 18, wanted by the local police.

Morris of Rockingham County is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for robbery, brandishing a firearm and using a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection to a recent robbery.

If anyone has information concerning his whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.