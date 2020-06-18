Wanted: James Copeland

James Copeland, 67, is wanted by the local police.

Copeland is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for grand larceny. According to investigators, he's wanted in connection to stealing $10,000 worth of merchandise in February from the Rolling Hills Antique Mall in Harrisonburg.

Copeland is known to be from Washington, D.C., according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

If anyone has information concerning his whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

