Wanted: John Holland III

John Holland III, 37, is wanted by the local police.

Holland from Richmond is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for four charges of obtaining money by false pretenses.

Holland is known to be from Richmond, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

Police said Holland is also wanted in Powhatan County for a grand larceny charge and two forgery charges.

If anyone has information concerning his whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.