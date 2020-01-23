Wanted: Julio Cubero-Santiago

Julio Cubero-Santiago, 35, is wanted by the local police.

Cubero-Santiago of Harrisonburg is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for felony drug possession and by Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office for shoplifting.

Cubero-Santiago is known to be from Harrisonburg, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

If anyone has information concerning his whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

