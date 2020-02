Luis Jose Cruz Velez, 32, is wanted by local authorities.

Velez is wanted by the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office for two counts of misdemeanor assault and battery of a family or household member, misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance and failing to appear in court.

If anyone has information concerning his whereabouts, contact Crime Solvers at 540-574-5050 or at www.hrccrimesolvers.org.