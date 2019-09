Mildred Laurice Coleman, 36, is wanted by the local police.

Coleman is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for obtaining public assistance by fraud.

Coleman is known to be from Harrisonburg and Rockingham County, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

If anyone has information concerning his whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.