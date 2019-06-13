Wanted: Peyton Leigh-Anne Wright

Peyton Leigh-Anne Wright, 22, is wanted by the local police.

Wright is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for revocation of a suspended sentence and probation violations stemming from a charge of assault, property damage and possession of a controlled substance.

Wright is known to reside in Harrisonburg., according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

If anyone has information concerning her whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

