Wanted: Sean Patty

Sean Patty, 30, is wanted by the local police.

Patty is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for a probation violation stemming from discharging a firearm within city limits and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Patty is known to be from Harrisonburg or Rockingham County, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

If anyone has information concerning his whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

