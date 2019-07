Sharlene Girdner, a 26-year-old from Brooklyn, New York, is wanted by the local police.

Sharlene Girdner | Harrisonburg Police Department

Girdner is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for 5 counts of obtaining money by false pretenses and 10 counts of forging coin and bank notes.

If anyone has information concerning xxxxxxxx whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.