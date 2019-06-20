Wanted: Suzanne Jennifer Terschueren

Suzanne Jennifer Terschueren, 52, is wanted by the local police.

Terschueren is wanted by the Harrisonburg Police Department for revocation of a suspended sentence and probation violations stemming from a charge of assault on Law Enforcement, eluding, and driving while under the influence.

Terschueren is known to reside in the greater Harrisonburg area, according to the Harrisonburg Police Department.

If anyone has information concerning her whereabouts, contact the Harrisonburg Police Department at 540-434-4436 or give Crime Solvers a call at 540-574-5050.

