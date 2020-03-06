Warm weather not putting local vineyard at ease

With March getting off to a warm start, the winery business is on edge.

Springtime can be the most stressful time of the year for wineries due to wild temperature swings in spring.

Even though warm weather activates vine growth, conditions have to stay consistently warm. Any kind of long period of very warm weather before a last freeze is destructive to the growth of vines made to produce wine.

So while this month has started off warm, that does not put winemakers at ease.

"When it comes to springtime, we end up holding our breath every year until about June when we feel that we have moved past the dates for a potential first frost," said Lee Hartman, winemaker at Bluestone Vineyard.

"So if it wants to stay cold and delay bud break by weeks or even maybe a month or more, that's fine. But if it gets warm and starts to turn spring. I want it to stay spring," said Hartman.

Hartman expects to see more visitors next week with temperatures approaching 70 degrees. The peak season for Bluestone Vineyard is over the summertime and especially in the fall.