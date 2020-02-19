Warm winter creating roller-coaster ski season for Bryce Resort

With the Shenandoah Valley experiencing warmer weather and an overall lack of snow this season, Bryce Resort in Shenandoah County said they have had to produce plenty of artificial snow this season.

A warm winter and lack of snow has created an up and down ski season for Bryce Resort.

Bryce Resort is one of the few skiing destinations in our area, along with Massanutten and Wintergreen. Even though the area has not received much snow this year, any cold snap brings prime opportunities for snow making. This can be done in a hurry.

"I think not having any natural snowfall in the Washington, D.C. area or the valley definitely affects business and skier visits, but that said, we still have plenty of snow," Ryan Locher, general manager of Bryce Resort, said. "We are capable of making plenty of snow."

Prime snow making conditions occur when temperatures fall below 25 degrees. Production of snow increases four to five times when temperatures fall into the teens.

Bryce Resort said they should have no problems staying open through March.

"The weather we've had this past winter has been up and down.... two cold days and three weeks of warm weather definitely does not help our business, but like I said, we are capable of making a lot of snow and we are in great condition," Locher said. "We are 100 percent open and skiing is fantastic right now."

Since December, the Shenandoah Valley has only recorded just over three inches of snow. Mean temperatures are nearly seven degrees above average and the warmest in at least the last five years.

