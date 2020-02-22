Warm winter weather impacting local businesses

Winter weather has been very mild this year which is good news for some, but bad news for businesses that make sales from snowy and icy winter weather.

A local hardware store is selling fewer snow blowers, ice melt, and shovels because of the mild winter weather.

Robert Mishler, with Rocking R Ace Hardware, said they start carrying winter snow supplies in November and sell through March.

He said they've only sold a fraction of what they usually sell this time of year.

Mishler says they aren't selling snow blowers, salt, shovels or winter heaters.

With the unpredictability of winter weather, he said they watch what they stock.

"We're just very careful with our inventory. We don't get way too much. For salt, there are winters where we sell 6-10 truckloads of salt and this year we've probably sold half a truckload," Mishler said.

Mishler said some customers have moved on from winter and have already begun buying gardening supplies for spring.

