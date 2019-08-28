Sen. Warner defends ACA during visit to Carilion Clinic

U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) continued his visit to central and western Virginia Tuesday, with a tour of Carilion Clinic and a discussion about health care.

WDBJ7 photo

Warner toured the Neo-Natal Intensive Care Unit and the Carilion Cardiology and Heart Surgery Center, and he opened his discussion with an expression of gratitude

"And I want to thank you as the dad of a patient who was here a couple of times," Warner told the audience.

The senator said his daughter was treated twice at Carilion Clinic. Now 25, she's doing fine.

His remarks and the questions that followed covered a lot of ground, but a major focus was his support for the Affordable Care Act.

"On the Affordable Care Act, let's keep what's good, let's fix what's wrong, let's not deceive people by having them buy the so-called skinny plans that you show up to the doctor or the hospital and you realize that plan has no coverage," Warner said. "I think they are deceptive. I think they should be prohibited."

9th District Congressman Morgan Griffith (R-VA9) responded with a written statement Tuesday afternoon.

“While Obamacare has been a flawed plan since its inception, I have been and remain a strong supporter of protecting those with preexisting conditions," Griffith said.

"Short-term plans that the Senator now calls 'junk plans' existed during the Obama Administration. Clearly, the Senator’s new terminology is driven by partisan politics.”

Carilion officials said they appreciated the visit and the discussion.

And Warner said there is at least one area, the issue of drug pricing, where he believes some progress is possible.

