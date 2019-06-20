Warning about trespassing at old quarries

Local leaders are cracking down of people swimming in quarries on private property.

There was a joint press conference Thursday with officials from Albemarle and Nelson counties to explain the dangers of swimming in quarries and the consequences of trespassing on private property.

This comes after the drowning death of Henry Morin of Hanover County in a quarry near Schuyler at the end of May.

Media partner Blue Ridge Life attended the conference in Nelson County.

Nelson County Commonwealth's Attorney Daniel Rutherford says 82 people have already been cited this year for trespassing around quarries.

“It's not meant for anyone to go there,” he said. “So if anyone is charged with trespassing, my office will be prosecuting that as a class one misdemeanor.”

Anyone caught trespassing can face up to 12 months in jail and a $2,500 fine.

There are dozens of quarries in the area around Schuyler in Albemarle and Nelson counties, all of which are private property.